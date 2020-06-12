Tom Cotton Accidentally Gives The Washington Monument An Awesome New Name

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) accidentally gave the Washington Monument a sarcastic new nickname ― and some people are hoping it’ll stick.

Cotton, who made headlines last week with a call to send the U.S. military into American cities, decried the cancellation of the TV show “Cops” and other elements of “cancel culture.” He warned that the “woke mob” could be “coming for any one of you.”

Then he predicted that cancel culture would come to Washington.

“Are we going to tear the Washington Monument down?” Cotton asked. “Are we going to rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness?”

On Twitter, the answer was a resounding yes:

My daughters will NEVER not know it as the Obelisk of Wokeness https://t.co/7TmIFvKMFI — Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) June 12, 2020

I watched this so you don’t have to. All you need to know is that “THE OBELISK OF WOKENESS” (formerly Washington Monument) and “THE TEMPLE OF WISDOM” (formerly Washington National Cathedral) sound like the raddest Zelda dungeons and I’m all for it. https://t.co/CXKyu4ekA7 — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) June 12, 2020

Fact: The Obelisk of Wokeness is the world's tallest and wokest obelisk. Originally called the Washington Monument it was renamed to celebrate the defeat of Donald Trump & his racist minions in 2020. https://t.co/kgibOPybmB — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) June 11, 2020

Those of you who had “Obelisk of Wokeness” on your bingo cards, today’s your lucky day. https://t.co/UrrZjpMP65 — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 11, 2020

Lightning struck the moment @SenTomCotton spoke me into existence.



I am the Obelisk of Wokeness.pic.twitter.com/A7GsdcXvMX — Obelisk of Wokeness (@ObeliskOfWoke) June 12, 2020

The Obelisk of Wokeness. That is going to stick. https://t.co/4G5yrAxlmB — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) June 11, 2020

I've kept singing Obelisk of Wokeness in my head as a chorus of a thrashing 80's metal song and it works. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 12, 2020

Dropping this new power metal album tomorrow. Thanks for all the support for Obelisk of Wokeness! pic.twitter.com/9kXIJDYMwW — Scott Maxia (@fkknppl) June 12, 2020

we will offer up sacrifices to the Obelisk of Wokeness https://t.co/eDT9mrsRZj — Matt Binder worships at the Obelisk of Wokeness (@MattBinder) June 12, 2020

If you're trying to make a point you need to come up with a fake name that wouldn't be super cool. I would pay to see the Obelisk of Wokeness FOR SURE. https://t.co/MMqt8NlSzr — Travis McElroy, The Internet's Best Friend (@travismcelroy) June 12, 2020

The Obelisk of Wokeness is a rad name and I dare you to actually rename it that. https://t.co/7u8UbqyxyF — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 12, 2020

Not gonna lie, I prefer “Obelisk of Wokeness” https://t.co/WJ7624ytT6 — Jacob Dean (@SchadenJake) June 12, 2020

Omg @TomCottonAR, you mean the Obelisk of Wokeness right next to Tidal Basin of No Quarter? https://t.co/Ugbn08DAMP — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) June 12, 2020

I love it when fascists become such a parody of a parody they accidentally veer into something totally metal like “Obelisk of Wokeness” — Alex Duzik (@aduzik) June 12, 2020

America's Landmarks Renamed



1. Obelisk of Wokeness

2. The Hell Hole

3. Freedom Woman

4. Rebel Smasher pic.twitter.com/mG4dNFsvj1 — JRehling (@JRehling) June 12, 2020

Obelisk of Wokeness is the title of my sex tape. BOOM https://t.co/hgCMXUdV8k — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 12, 2020