Tom Cotton Accidentally Gives The Washington Monument An Awesome New Name

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) accidentally gave the Washington Monument a sarcastic new nickname ― and some people are hoping it’ll stick.
Cotton, who made headlines last week with a call to send the U.S. military into American cities, decried the cancellation of the TV show “Cops” and other elements of “cancel culture.” He warned that the “woke mob” could be “coming for any one of you.”
Then he predicted that cancel culture would come to Washington.
“Are we going to tear the Washington Monument down?” Cotton asked. “Are we going to rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness?”
On Twitter, the answer was a resounding yes:
