James Corden had no need for speed, but “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise gave him heaping doses of it anyway in a vintage fighter plane and a modern jet fit for warfare. (Watch the video below.)

Between the two missions to promote his pilot sequel on “The Late Late Show” Monday, Cruise gave Corden a crash course, “Top Gun” style. He tried to assure Corden that the talk host is his Goose, but Corden took no comfort in that because Goose died in the original “Top Gun.”

He’d just have to trust in Tom, who of course pulled stomach-wrenching maneuvers that included flying the jet upside down.