What's Hot

Republicans Setting Up Committee On 'Weaponization Of The Federal Government'

Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience

ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air

Prince Harry Has 1 Question For Anderson Cooper Amid Talk Of Renouncing Royal Titles

Cardinal George Pell, Highest-Ranking Catholic To Stand Trial For Child Sex Abuse, Dead At 81

TV Reporter Struggles To Speak And Stand, Tells Anchor 'I'm Not Feeling Very Well'

Texas To Execute Ex-Cop For Hiring 2 People To Kill His Wife

Nick Saban's 'Death Stare' As ESPN Analyst Lauds Georgia's Dominance Is Funny

‘Shut Up, Please’: Michelle Yeoh Ignores Exit Music In Iconic Acceptance Speech

Prince Harry's Latest Comments On Racism Spark Reaction From Black Brits

Husband Of Missing Mom Arrested After Police Accuse Him Of Misleading Investigation

Romanian Court Upholds Arrest Of Influencer Andrew Tate

EntertainmentGolden GlobesTom CruiseScientology

Golden Globes Host Stuns Viewers With Swipe At Tom Cruise Over Scientology

Jerrod Carmichael continued his theme of not holding back as he took aim at the "Top Gun: Maverick" star.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Getty Images

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael fired shots at actor Tom Cruise over his support for Scientology during the award show Tuesday.

While introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars, Carmichael appeared on stage holding three Golden Globe trophies.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe Awards that Tom Cruise returned,” he said. “Look, I’m just a host briefly or whatever, but just a pitch: I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Last year, Cruise returned three statuettes he’d won in past years in protest of ethics and diversity failings by the show’s organizing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He was a no-show at Tuesday night’s affair even though “Top Gun: Maverick” was nominated for best picture.

Shelly Miscavige is the wife of David Miscavige, leader of the highly controversial Church of Scientology. She has not been seen in public since 2007. Since her withdrawal from the public eye, a number of Scientology detractors have raised concerns about her well-being and whereabouts.

The Globes audience didn’t seem to know how to respond to the joke. There was a moment of silence before a smattering of laughter, hoots and applause ― not unlike the audience’s initial awkward reaction to his brutally honest opening monologue. Viewers at home, however, were grabbing the popcorn:

Actor Leah Remini, a former member of the Church of Scientology who has become an outspoken critic, has repeatedly sounded the alarm over Shelly Miscavige’s absence. She has also been critical of Cruise and his role in promoting the organization.

She also chimed in Tuesday night:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community