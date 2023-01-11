Golden Globes Host Stuns Viewers With Swipe At Tom Cruise Over Scientology

Getty Images

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael fired shots at actor Tom Cruise over his support for Scientology during the award show Tuesday.

While introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars, Carmichael appeared on stage holding three Golden Globe trophies.

Advertisement

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe Awards that Tom Cruise returned,” he said. “Look, I’m just a host briefly or whatever, but just a pitch: I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned...I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/fw25ng5nU2 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Last year, Cruise returned three statuettes he’d won in past years in protest of ethics and diversity failings by the show’s organizing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He was a no-show at Tuesday night’s affair even though “Top Gun: Maverick” was nominated for best picture.

Shelly Miscavige is the wife of David Miscavige, leader of the highly controversial Church of Scientology. She has not been seen in public since 2007. Since her withdrawal from the public eye, a number of Scientology detractors have raised concerns about her well-being and whereabouts.

Advertisement

The Globes audience didn’t seem to know how to respond to the joke. There was a moment of silence before a smattering of laughter, hoots and applause ― not unlike the audience’s initial awkward reaction to his brutally honest opening monologue. Viewers at home, however, were grabbing the popcorn:

Jerrod Carmichael Cruise/Scientology gag right before that Tom Cruise/Maverick tribute from is cast mates is my brand of petty. #GoldenGlobes — Radheyan Simonpillai (@JustSayRad) January 11, 2023

Calling out Scientology in a room full of people who admire Tom Cruise is fucking badass https://t.co/JjNOnvvvDy — Ms. Charlotte (@charlotteirene8) January 11, 2023

Actor Leah Remini, a former member of the Church of Scientology who has become an outspoken critic, has repeatedly sounded the alarm over Shelly Miscavige’s absence. She has also been critical of Cruise and his role in promoting the organization.

Advertisement