Tom Cruise Made Personal Plea To Studios And SAG Before Actors Strike

Tom Cruise reportedly tried to use his major cache in Hollywood to broker an agreement between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cruise joined a June negotiating session via Zoom to advocate for the 160,000-member union’s positions on artificial intelligence protections and issues affecting the guild’s stunt performers.

Advertisement

The “Top Gun” actor also reportedly warned representatives of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists about the impact a strike could have on the movie theater market, which is still recovering from its pandemic-driven slump.

Looking for middle ground, he told the guild to consider letting talent promote projects, but not film, if a work stoppage did occur.

Tom Cruise attends the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" in New York on July 10. Cruise reportedly joined a SAG-AFTRA negotiating session via Zoom to advocate for the union's positions on AI and stunt performers. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Sources who were there for the meeting described the exchange as “uncomfortable” to THR.

SAG-AFTRA initiated a strike Thursday after their current contract expired in the middle of negotiations between the union and the AMPTP. They joined TV and film writers to demand fair pay and improved working conditions in the streaming era.

Advertisement

The strike bars actors from working on any productions, in addition to a ban from any “conventions, interviews, tours or promotion via social media of any struck work or struck companies.”

This means Cruise won’t be doing additional press for his blockbuster sequel “Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One,” which has taken in $80 million at domestic box offices since its debut last week.

Meanwhile, U.K. production on the film’s sequel has been completely halted by the strike.

Picket lines of actors and writers buzzed around studios in Los Angeles and New York on Friday.