Tom Cruise Narrows Down 1 Way He Can 'Catch Up' To 'Legend' Harrison Ford

Tom Cruise revealed that he hopes to keep making “Mission: Impossible” movies until he is Harrison Ford’s age.

Cruise, who stars in part one of the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” films, weighed in on the 80-year-old actor’s career after the release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

Cruise’s comments conflict with reports that the two “Dead Reckoning” films were meant to serve as a “culmination” of the “Mission: Impossible” series and a “sendoff” to his character Ethan Hunt, according to Variety.

“Dead Reckoning Part One,” which experienced a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to be the longest film ever in the franchise, reportedly clocking in at about two hours and 43 minutes.

Ford, too, took part in the longest movie of his iconic franchise with the latest entry in the “Indiana Jones” universe and he doesn’t appear to want to call it quits as an actor after the franchise.