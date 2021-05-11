Tom Cruise Gives Golden Globes The Ultimate Diss As NBC Cancels Awards Show

Longtime Hollywood golden boy Tom Cruise is a little less golden now.

The “Mission Impossible” actor gave back his three Golden Globes to protest the awards show’s organizer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, according to reports on Monday.

The HFPA promised reform, but that apparently wasn’t enough for Cruise, whose publicist didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The actor reportedly sent back his acting Golden Globes for “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Magnolia.” He was nominated for Oscars for all three movies, but didn’t win.

Now he has more room on the mantel.