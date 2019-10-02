Tom Cruise met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev this week to discuss business ― no, not that business.

While Zelensky finds himself a central character in the whistleblower scandal that has led to an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, he was just a gushing fan during his chat on Monday with the “Top Gun: Maverick” star. (Watch it above.)

“You’re good-looking! Like in a movie,” Zelensky said as they shook hands.

To which a laughing Cruise replied: “It pays the rent.”

Cruise is exploring possibilities to shoot a film in Ukraine and received an invitation from Zelensky to visit, according to a statement from the Ukrainian government. Deadline noted that the country has a new law offering financial incentives to foreign filmmakers.

Cruise could be heard saying “we’re looking” in the conversation, perhaps about a project in the Ukraine. A representative for Cruise couldn’t immediately be reached.

The Ukrainian leader also told Cruise about his experience as an actor and comedian before he became president, the government statement said.

Zelensky is the foreign leader Trump allegedly pushed to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter in a July phone call that was red flagged by a whistleblower. The House has since launched an impeachment inquiry.

Zelensky, for his part, has denied that he felt pressured by Trump, who had suspended American military aid before the call.

STR via Getty Images Volodymyr Zelensky and Tom Cruise meet in Kiev on Monday.