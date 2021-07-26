Britain’s Tom Daley got his long-awaited gold medal in diving on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics and delivered an inspiring message to his gay fans.

“I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything and there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you,” said Daley, who paired with Matty Lee to capture the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform.

Daley, who won bronze in the individual 10-meter platform in London 2012 and a bronze in the synchronized platform in Rio 2016, declared:

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”

Daley is married to Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and they share a son.

Daley said he came out in 2013 after doubting himself in his youth.

“When I was younger I thought that I was never going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was and to be an Olympic champion now shows that you can achieve anything.”

I have so much love and respect for Tom Daley. This speech will reach every corner of the world, including the 70+ countries taking part in the Olympics where LGBTQ+ people are still criminalised. He deserves that medal and so much more 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/9atkGSB1kp — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) July 26, 2021

Oh yeah, Daley and Lee were awesome in grabbing the gold.

