Here’s a yarn that’s actually true: British diver Tom Daley knitted during his Olympics competition on Friday and advanced to the semifinal of the 10-meter platform.
Daley, who has been spotted knitting in the stands at the Games, also has been showing off his knitting and crocheting skills online. The four-time Olympian fashioned a cozy for the first career gold medal he won earlier, teaming with Matty Lee in the synchronized 10-meter platform. He also created a gorgeous sweater to commemorate his time in Tokyo.
But knitting during his actual event with the pressure ratcheting up?
That is next-level.
And it worked: Daley advanced to the semifinal with the fourth-best score.
Many fans on Twitter dove right in to approve, noting that kitting was the perfect relaxation tool.