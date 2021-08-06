Here’s a yarn that’s actually true: British diver Tom Daley knitted during his Olympics competition on Friday and advanced to the semifinal of the 10-meter platform.

Daley, who has been spotted knitting in the stands at the Games, also has been showing off his knitting and crocheting skills online. The four-time Olympian fashioned a cozy for the first career gold medal he won earlier, teaming with Matty Lee in the synchronized 10-meter platform. He also created a gorgeous sweater to commemorate his time in Tokyo.

But knitting during his actual event with the pressure ratcheting up?

That is next-level.

And it worked: Daley advanced to the semifinal with the fourth-best score.

Many fans on Twitter dove right in to approve, noting that kitting was the perfect relaxation tool.

That's great! It probably helps him to relax and focus at the same time, especially being something simple. He doesn't need to worry about losing his place when leaving to dive. 😊 — Heather⁷∞- 🕺🏻💜🧈 (@MaireRuadh) August 6, 2021

Great way to relax — Squatch (they) (@squatchy215) August 6, 2021

He’s just too cute. I wonder what he’s making now😆 — _blueyh_ (@bluyokohama) August 6, 2021

aw this is so pure n wholesome🥺 — john (@johnsdead) August 6, 2021

Techniques that help in Keeping concentration up... — Tatiana Mitu🏞 (@Tutianatiku) August 6, 2021