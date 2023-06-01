Poker Stud Tom Dwan Has Odd Reaction To Winning Record Pot

Poker star Tom Dwan faced a massive bluff by opponent Wesley Fei on Tuesday and called his raise to win a $3.1 million pot, the “the biggest ... in the history of televised poker,” according to Hustler Casino Live. (Watch the videos below.)

Fei, who went all-in on the livestream broadcast from Hustler Casino in Gardena, California, can be seen waiting out Dwan’s decision with his head buried in his arms on the table. Dwan fiddled with his cards, his chips, and looked around before moving his stack.

“There’s the call!” the announcer said.

Dwan’s pocket queens enabled him to grab the spoils.

Tom Dwan tanks and calls against Wesley and wins the BIGGEST pot in TV poker history on @HCLPokerShow... $3.1 MILLION! 💰 pic.twitter.com/Jg0gr4E3pv — Alec Rome (@RomeForReal) May 31, 2023

He kept his cool at the table, but a post-hand interview would surely give the poker pro a chance to celebrate a little. Right?

But when interviewer Veronica Brill noted that he “just won over $3 million, one of the biggest pots on Hustler,” Dwan replied: “The pot was $3 million. I won $1.5 million.”

No “I’m richer!” or “I’m going to Disneyland!” ― just an awkward attempt at correcting something that didn’t need correcting.

