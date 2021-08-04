Q: I’ve seen reports that many patriots that rallied in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 are now running for Congress. Do you support these patriots in their efforts to take back America?

EMMER: Gosh, I don’t even know who you’re talking about. This is an official call, so I can’t really get into the campaign side. Want to be very careful. Maybe we need to discuss this offline in a non-official call. But the beauty of this country is that anybody who wants to run for office, can. Whether we’re talking about people we agree or disagree with, they can certainly ― we can run.

I’m going to tell you ― I’ve just been advised I can tell you I can run the National Republican Congressional Committee, which is the campaign arm for the House Republicans. Yeah, I want as many people as possible who share our values to step up and be the voice and run for office. So I don’t know if that answers your question, but the more people who are running in this country, the better.