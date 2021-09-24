Draco Malfoy Actor Tom Felton Collapses At Ryder Cup Celebrity Golf Match In Wisconsin

Tom Felton is taken off the course at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin after collapsing during a celebrity match ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup. Andrew Redington via Getty Images

English actor Tom Felton, best known for his Draco Malfoy role in the “Harry Potter” films, collapsed during a “medical incident” while playing a celebrity golf match ahead of the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin on Thursday.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the PGA said in a statement. No further statements were provided about the reason for the collapse or the condition of the actor, who turned 34 on Wednesday. But a friend, Derek Pitts, said on social media: “He’s okay, speedy recovery, brother.”

Advertisement

Felton, who famously played young villain Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, reportedly collapsed after playing 11 holes at Whistling Straits near Sheboygan. He was helped to his feet and taken off the course in a golf cart.

Felton was representing Team Europe along with former professional ice hockey player Teemu Selanne of Finland in the celebrity match. They were facing off against 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey captain Mike Eruzione and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen.

During the match, Felton “experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,” the PGA said in a statement.

The celebrity match is an opening event for the 43rd Ryder Cup tournament, which began Friday and ends Sunday.

Advertisement