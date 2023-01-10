Tom Hanks Came Up With A New Cocktail And Stephen Colbert Could Only Mouth 'Wow'

On Monday’s episode of “The Late Show” on CBS, Hanks recalled asking off the cuff for champagne in his Diet Coke when out with family during the holidays.

Relatives thought he was “insane,” said the Oscar-winning actor.

But they all agreed the drink ― which actually has been tried by others before ― was delicious.

Colbert had to taste it for himself.

The late-night host recreated the cocktail on screen, joking it is “exactly what the folks at Veuve Clicquot intended.”

Advertisement

And he could only mouth “wow” after taking a sip.

“It’s really good. It’s strangely, strikingly, shamefully good,” Colbert added.

Hanks called the beverage the “Diet Cokagne.”