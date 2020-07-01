Tom Hanks Calls Out People Not Wearing Masks: 'Don't Be A P***Y'

The actor also provided a health update on himself and wife Rita Wilson. The pair, both 63, revealed in March while in Australia that they had contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine,” he said.

The two had uncomfortable but not life-threatening symptoms, Hanks said, characterizing himself and Wilson as “model recoverers.”

“We were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine,” Hanks said.

He shared some of the disturbing aspects of their experience with COVID-19 while talking on the National Defense radio show in April. During the interview, Hanks said Wilson was “so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities.”

Like Hanks, legendary musician Bruce Springsteen didn’t mince words when talking about mask-wearing recently. In his case, though, his message was directed specifically at President Donald Trump, who has made a point of ignoring federal health officials by refusing to wear a mask at public events.

“With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a fucking mask,” Springsteen said in June on SiriusXM.