Why Tom Hanks Thanked His 5 Kids At The Golden Globes When He Only Has 4

Tom Hanks proved once more he has a heart of gold during his Golden Globes speech on Sunday.

The 63-year-old actor, who received the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, was moved to tears while giving his acceptance speech, which he used to thank many people, including his wife, actor Rita Wilson, and his four children, sons Colin, Chet and Truman, and daughter Elizabeth.

Some may have missed that Hanks mentioned an extra child in his remarks.

“A man is blessed,” he said. “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is.”

According to People Magazine, Hanks considers Colin’s wife, Samantha Bryant, one of his own. He “thinks of Sam as a daughter,” an anonymous source said. Colin and Samantha have been married since 2010 and have two children, Olivia Jane Hanks and Charlotte Bryant Hanks.

“And a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and months at a time,” Hanks said in his speech. “Of course, otherwise I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that. So I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

Hanks was also nominated for best supporting actor for playing the iconic children’s television host Mister Rogers in the film “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”