Tom Hanks’ WWII ‘Greyhound’ Sequel In The Works For Apple TV+

The World War II nautical action drama “Greyhound” is getting a sequel.

Streaming service Apple TV+ landed the film as part of a multiyear exclusivity deal with Playtone, the production company founded by Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

The partnership with Playtone, known for producing “The Polar Express” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” includes series, documentaries and unscripted projects.

“Greyhound,” a WWII thriller inspired by actual events, aired on the streaming service in 2020 after originally being made by Sony for a theatrical release.

Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice Awards at in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2017. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

The film follows Hanks, who also wrote the war flick, as Ernest Krause, an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander who must lead an Allied convoy being attacked by Nazi U-boats while crossing the North Atlantic.

The war drama, based on the C.S. Forester novel “The Good Shepherd,” became the most watched movie debut for the streaming service in 2020 until another Hanks project, the dystopian “Finch,” debuted last year, according to Deadline.

Hanks, 65, has starred in numerous war movies over the years, including “Saving Private Ryan” and “Forrest Gump.” He previously told Entertainment Weekly how “Greyhound” fits in with other WWII films.

“As a guy who goes back to World War II again and again, I see a direct correlation to life as it’s lived right now. I see the same questions being asked and I see the same solutions being pursued in stories of World War II, despite them being period pieces,” the actor said.

Apple TV+ has yet to announce a release date for the “Greyhound” sequel, but the streaming service is gearing up for many new projects, including “They Call Me Magic,” a documentary series about the life of NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson set to release on April 22.

At this year’s Oscars, Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. The streaming hub known for its “Apple Originals” snagged the distinction for “CODA,” which also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

