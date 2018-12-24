Tom Hanks Gets Into The Holiday Spirit And Buys Fans Lunch At In-N-Out

Tom Hanks double-doubled down on generosity this holiday season.

On Friday, the beloved actor, who has a reputation for being extremely nice, visited an In-N-Out restaurant in Fontana, California, with his wife, actress Rita Wilson, to get a bite to eat, CBS Los Angeles reports.

And while he was there, he decided to take on the role of Burger Claus.

The 62-year-old Oscar winner cheerfully snapped selfies with customers and staff at the fast food chain and bought people lunch.

Before leaving, he even picked up the tab for a few folks in the drive-thru lane.

Some star-struck fans posted the proof on social media:

Look who visited Fontana In N Out! Woody himself, Tom Hanks, and he bought lunch for everyone! Nice! pic.twitter.com/LcNGr9S7X0 — Oak Park Elementary (@FUSD_OakPark) December 22, 2018

Everybody talking about @tomhanks being at in n out in Fontana. My wife works there and got a selfie with him haha pic.twitter.com/fnWIRYdD1G — jando (@justcallmejando) December 24, 2018

This is not the first time Hanks has gifted people with free fast food deliciousness.

In 2017, a Twitter user said that when she was working as an intern on the talk show “Conan,” Hanks stopped in and brought all the interns food from In-N-Out “because he thought we looked hungry.”

also when I was an intern at Conan (also a great guy!!), Tom Hanks bought all 50+ interns In-N-Out because he thought we looked hungry — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 10, 2017