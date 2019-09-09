Tom Hanks Meeting The Cast Of 'Hustlers' Is Too Pure For This World

You don’t remain the most likable man in Hollywood for decades without a respect for the hustle, so it was only natural that Tom Hanks found a kindred spirit in Jennifer Lopez and her fellow “Hustlers” cast during a celebrity run-in we never knew we needed.

It was game recognize game at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend when Hanks, who was in town to promote his Mister Rogers film “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” crashed a photo call with Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu and “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria.

Both films at the festival earned rave reviews and serious Oscar buzz ― yes, prepare for a potential future where Jennifer Lopez is known as Oscar nominee Jennifer Lopez ― so a meeting of the casts was basically an “Avengers”-level event.

Reporting live from the Variety Studio at #TIFF19: Tom Hanks meeting the #Hustlers



Head to Variety's Instagram for even more coverage: https://t.co/DrikKkMHok pic.twitter.com/e4XS7E5RrB — Variety (@Variety) September 8, 2019

After they spotted each other across the room, Lopez yelled “It’s the hustlers!” at a clearly enthused Hanks, who parted the publicity seas and made his way over to the women.

“Listen, I don’t have on any lip gloss. Am I allowed to stand over there?” he asked.

And in true Mister Rogers form, he took the time to greet each member of the cast before they all posed for a group photo.

But Hanks wasn’t exactly tuned into the “Hustlers” buzz, asking first if they were all in the same movie together.

“The only thing I’ve heard about your movie is that it could use a little Tom Hanks,” he said before walking away to cheers from the cast.

The Oscar winner has presumably been consumed with hype around “Neighborhood,” Marielle Heller’s drama about the beloved television icon, which had its premiere at the festival and reportedly left audience members in tears.

Meanwhile, “Hustlers,” which chronicles the true story of a group of former strip club employees scamming their Wall Street clients, is expected to rake in $25 million when it opens this week, and potentially net Lopez her best opening of all time.

If we’re being honest, it’s probably for the best that Cardi B and Lizzo, who also star in the film, weren’t around for the fateful Hanks encounter ― because we doubt one room could contain that much charisma.