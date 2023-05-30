What's Hot

'Really Nice Rando' Tom Hanks Pulls Off Classic Photobomb Of Kristen Bell

The screen icon was seated behind Bell for a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Screen icon Tom Hanks played the role of extra over the weekend when he found himself seated behind Kristen Bell at Shania Twain’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday.

And it looks like he made the most of the opportunity.

Bell jokingly posted on Instagram that she and husband Dax Shepard “sat next to some really nice randos!”

She added: “Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!”

Scroll through Bell’s Instagram pics for a series of images and videos. There’s a group shot where Bell and Shepard are joined by Hanks and his wife, actor/producer Rita Wilson... and, of course, the photobomb:

