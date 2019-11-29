ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks Reads Kind Tweets In Refreshingly Wholesome Viral Video

“I’m gonna start crying again, because that’s absolutely beautiful," the actor declares at one point.

Tom Hanks proved Twitter isn’t all trolls, mean tweets from President Donald Trump and Russian bots in a new video that’s gone viral.

Footage of the “It’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” star reading some of the sweeter messages that have been posted on the social media platform has now garnered more than 8 million views.

“I’m gonna start crying again, because that’s absolutely beautiful,” Hanks said about one wholesome post in the clip shared by Twitter Movies on Wednesday.

“This is a Disney movie. That must be made,” he declared about another.

Check out the full clip here:

