Tom Hanks Reads Kind Tweets In Refreshingly Wholesome Viral Video

Tom Hanks proved Twitter isn’t all trolls, mean tweets from President Donald Trump and Russian bots in a new video that’s gone viral.
Footage of the “It’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” star reading some of the sweeter messages that have been posted on the social media platform has now garnered more than 8 million views.
“I’m gonna start crying again, because that’s absolutely beautiful,” Hanks said about one wholesome post in the clip shared by Twitter Movies on Wednesday.
“This is a Disney movie. That must be made,” he declared about another.
Check out the full clip here:
