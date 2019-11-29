Tom Hanks Reads Kind Tweets In Refreshingly Wholesome Viral Video

Footage of the “It’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” star reading some of the sweeter messages that have been posted on the social media platform has now garnered more than 8 million views.

“I’m gonna start crying again, because that’s absolutely beautiful,” Hanks said about one wholesome post in the clip shared by Twitter Movies on Wednesday.

“This is a Disney movie. That must be made,” he declared about another.

Check out the full clip here:

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for some Nice Tweets, read by @tomhanks himself! pic.twitter.com/hwrLU5Vqu8 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) November 27, 2019