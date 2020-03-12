Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Stirring Message And Pic From Coronavirus Isolation

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are speaking out from isolation, where they’re in treatment after testing positive this week for the COVID-19 coronavirus infection while in Australia.

And the actors are asking everyone to keep an eye on the bigger picture as the world grapples with the rapidly spreading infection.

Hanks noted it was important to keep in isolation to stop the virus from spreading to “those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” Hanks wrote in a caption to a photo of the married couple that he shared on Twitter.

Then he dropped a reference to one of his famous movie lines.

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he wrote:

Wilson shared the message on her Instagram and added: “So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us.”

Hanks was in Australia, where he is portraying Elvis Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in a yet-untitled film about the rock icon.

Production on that film is now reportedly on hold.

In his initial post announcing the diagnosis, he said the couple were feeling a “bit tired” and “like we had colds.”