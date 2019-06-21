Tom Hanks Puts Tom Holland In The Hot Seat With Acting Challenge

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tom Holland during the filming for "The Graham Norton Show."

Much like life or a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get on “The Graham Norton Show,” which seemingly pairs up celebrity guests at random.

But a truly impressive group of famous types, including Tom Hanks and Tom Holland, assembled for an episode of the British talk show this week, gifting us with a master class in acting we never knew we needed.

Hanks, who’s busy promoting the latest movie in the “Toy Story” franchise, was asked about the challenges of voice-acting, which is usually considered the cushiest gig in Hollywood.

The Oscar winner, however, had nothing positive to say about the experience, which requires long hours in a recording booth repeating the same phrases ad nauseam.

“I have never begun a recording session without wishing it was already over, because understand, Woody is clenched all the time, he’s clenched,” Hanks said before mimicking his alter ego Woody. “There’s something he’s gotta explain. Or, ‘Come on guys!’ Or, ‘No, no, no, no, look out! Look out! Look out! This way!’”

To prove his point, he turned his attention toward Holland and put the “Spider-Man” star’s acting abilities to the test.

Holland was a bit taken aback, as he recited Hanks’ prompt back to him in a number of ways, but his performance wasn’t exactly cutting it.

“Could you try it with a bit more something to it because this is a big, important scene,” the 62-year-old actor asked, to which Holland replied, “Yes, Tom Hanks.”

Of course, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jake Gyllenhaal were on the couch next to the Toms enjoying every second of the young actor’s time in the hot seat.

But Holland eventually pulled it out, impressing his much-older audience and proving he might have a future in voice-acting after all.