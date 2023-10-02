'BEWARE': Tom Hanks Wants 'Nothing To Do' With 1 Video Circulating Online

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tom Hanks is warning fans not to be duped by a clip circulating the internet that he claims used artificial intelligence.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” Hanks wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Advertisement

Hanks’ post includes an image that appears to be an altered version of a 2013 photo taken by Jay L. Clendenin, a photographer for the Los Angeles Times.

HuffPost was unable to track down the video promoting the dental plan and has reached out to representatives for the actor for further comment.

The “Toy Story” actor, who is set to be “de-aged” by an AI-fueled tool in the upcoming film “Here,” has previously spoken out about the use of AI in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Hanks, during an appearance on “The Adam Buxton Podcast” in May, proclaimed that “anybody can now recreate themselves at any age” using AI or deep fake technology.

“I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on,” he said.

“Outside the understanding of AI and deepfake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That’s certainly an artistic challenge but it’s also a legal one.”

He also referred to discussions happening among guilds, agencies and legal firms to come up with the “legal ramifications” of an actor’s face and voice being their intellectual property. The use of AI in Hollywood is one of a number of actors’ fights at the center of their ongoing strike.

“Without a doubt people will be able to tell [that it’s AI], but the question is will they care? There are some people that won’t care, that won’t make that delineation,” Hanks said on the podcast.