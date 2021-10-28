Tom Hanks Crashes Wedding, Offers Some ‘Love Advice' For The Brides

A wedding celebration in Santa Monica, California, received a sprinkle of movie magic when Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks stopped by.

Hanks surprised brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries as they posed for photos following their nuptials near Santa Monica Pier on Friday.

“He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful,” Tashia Farries told “Today.” “He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble.”

Hanks had pictures taken with the couple and their 1-year-old son, August.