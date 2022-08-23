Tom Hardy Shows Off Bad-Ass Jiujitsu Skills In Tournament Victory

Tom Hardy was a hit at a charity jiujitsu tournament in Wolverhampton, England, recently.

The “Venom” star won two gold medals, People reported Monday. A clip from Sebastian Lach showed off the actor’s winning form at the event on Saturday.

Hardy’s presence at the REORG all-comers tournament should not come as a surprise as he’s noted as a trustee on the charity’s site. Also, he has been reportedly training with the organization, which teaches Brazilian jiujitsu to battle-scarred war veterans and others, since he played an MMA fighter in the 2011 movie “Warrior,” Newsweek noted.

In one of his matches over the weekend, Hardy apparently almost broke his opponent’s arm before his adversary tapped out, MMA Mania wrote. The 44-year-old reportedly has his blue belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.

On another combat-sport front, fellow British movie star Idris Elba made his kickboxing debut in 2016 and scored a first-round knockout. Elba made a short series of his trials in the sport.