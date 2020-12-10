Tom Hardy's Bane Had A Surprising Inspiration In 'Dark Knight Rises'

Is Tom Hardy secretly the Bane of Chris Nolan’s existence? Apparently!

“The Dark Knight Rises” director recently joined Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast to chat about his latest movie, “Tenet.” And, in doing so, he finally answered a question that’s been on the internet’s mind since the first images of the movie: Why do the actors in Nolan’s films always seem to have his hair?

Christopher Nolan's attempts of getting his protagonists to resemble him over the years have been the least ideal; mostly blonde suited men with swept back hair.



But it appears as if we're about to see a young Christopher Nolan on-screen in the form of Robert Pattinson in TENET pic.twitter.com/TUOvloK6A0 — ahmad H. (@somewhatofaSTAN) July 30, 2020

With the looks of Robert Pattinson in “Tenet” and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Inception,” it’s easy to see the resemblance between the actors and their director.

So what’s the truth? Well, hair it is!

Nolan said, “I’ve been teased about it in the past.” The director said he believes actors have a “slightly mischievous tendency” to notice that writer-directors may have put a bit of themselves into their films, and then “build on that.”

He did, however, reveal one character that is surprisingly inspired by him.

“I mean, Tom Hardy maintains that Bane is somehow based on me. I’ve never figured that one out. But in Tom’s mind there’s some very complex interweaving of impulses and influences that somehow I have a voice in,” he said.

While that’s not the answer we were expecting (especially considering Bane’s glaring lack of the Nolan ’do), it raises even more questions.

According to Nolan, similarities between himself and the actors are “certainly not conscious” on his part, but now that we’ve heard Hardy based Bane on him, who knows how deep this rabbit hole goes?

Internet, you’ve merely adopted the dark. Chris Nolan was born in it.