Tom Hiddleston Got Engaged To Zawe Ashton, And You Have To See Her Ring

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13 in London. Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged, HuffPost can confirm.

The “Loki” actor and the “Not Safe for Work” star walked the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards (also known as the BAFTAs) over the weekend, and Ashton sported a certain ring on a certain finger.

Ashton, in fact, has been wearing the gorgeous ring since last year. She wore it at a pre-BAFTAs party, a 10th anniversary screening of “Fresh Meat” (in which Ashton co-starred) in January, a performance of “Cabaret” in December alongside Hiddleston, and the 2021 Fashion Awards in November.

It’s unclear when the two officially got engaged.

Hiddleston and Ashton at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Scott Friedman, master gemologist appraiser at the International Gemological Institute, told HuffPost more about the ring, which he called a “classic vintage-style engagement ring,” based on the photos below.

“It resembles a more antique feel, which is timeless,” Friedman said.

“The center stone appears to be an oval brilliant cut of around four carats, surrounded by a halo of smaller round diamonds,” he went on. “The diamonds are set most likely in platinum and the thin band is yellow gold.”

Ashton's ring is visible at the Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29. David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ashton attends the "Fresh Meat" 10th anniversary screening and Q&A at the BFI Southbank on Jan. 15 in London. David M. Benett via Getty Images

The couple were first linked after starring together in a West End production of “Betrayal” in 2019.

Hiddleston was previously ― and perhaps most famously ― linked to music star Taylor Swift. The actor told GQ in 2017 that their relationship was genuine, not a publicity stunt as many people suspected.

“Taylor is an amazing woman,” Hiddleston said at the time. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

He also spoke about the perils of a public relationship, which might explain why he’s kept things so private regarding his relationship with Ashton.