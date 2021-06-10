Tom Hiddleston And Jimmy Kimmel Have Fun Talking Trash About Matt Damon

The “Loki” star was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his highly anticipated Disney+ series, and Kimmel couldn’t help but mention his “Ford v Ferrari” nemesis.

In 2017, Damon had a very random, yet memorable, cameo in “Thor: Ragnarok” in which he played Hiddleston’s beloved Marvel character Loki in a play within a play that poked fun at “Thor: The Dark World.”

Damon is slated to play the actor playing Loki once again in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“Were you disappointed when you found out [Damon] would be playing your character?” Kimmel asked Hiddleston Wednesday night.

“Loki, as we know, contains multitudes, and somehow contains Matt Damon, even in that suit,” Hiddleston responded.

Then playing into Kimmel’s mock hatred for Damon, Hiddleston added: “It’s kind of like Matt’s trying to bump me from my own character.”

“Yes, he’s always taking things that don’t belong to him and trying to get into places where he’s unwelcome,” responded Kimmel.

And that’s when Hiddleston unleashed the perfect revenge for Damon co-opting his role.

“All I can say is, next time there’s a new Jason Bourne movie, maybe, in another reality, there’s another Jason Bourne who might show up around the corner,” Hiddleston said.

Hiddleston’s vengeance plan may be a nod to his Marvel Cinematic Universe character’s ability to shape-shift — and if so, here’s hoping Loki could take some time out of his very busy trickster schedule to transform into President Joe Biden and zhush him up a bit for the G-7 summit in the United Kingdom.