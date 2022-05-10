Tom Hiddleston Hopes His Character Loki Coming Out As Bisexual Was 'Meaningful'

Tom Hiddleston is opening up about his longtime Marvel character Loki’s coming-out story, which draws the god of mischief closer to his comic book origin.

The actor reprises his role as Loki for a new Disney+ series bearing the same name as his character.

“I was just really honored to be asked,” Hiddleston told The Guardian in an interview published over the weekend of his TV series role. “We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character — I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new.”

Tom Hiddleston attends the Olivier Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 7, 2019, in London. Mike Marsland via Getty Images

“I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it,” Hiddleston added. “It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us.”

Marvel comics portray Loki as queer and gender-fluid. While Marvel Studios confirmed Loki’s sexuality in a clip released before the Disney+ show premiered, Hiddleston’s character hints at being bisexual in a scene with a version of himself known as Lady Loki, who goes by Sylvie.

Sylvie asks Loki if he’s interested in “would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince?”

Tom Hiddleston speaks onstage at Marvel Studios "Thor: The Dark World" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" during Comic-Con International 2013 on July 20, 2013. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

“A bit of both. I suspect the same as you,” Loki answers.

“Loki” director Kate Herron tweeted about the conversation after the episode aired.