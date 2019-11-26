Tom Hiddleston's Audition To Play Thor Is A Hammerin' Hoot

Tom Hiddleston occupies a solid spot in Marvel movies as Thor’s scheming brother Loki. But there was a time when he aspired to play the big, blond Thor instead.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday reminded the actor that he originally auditioned for Thor, and Hiddleston noted he was in the running “for a second.”

Fallon then surprised Hiddleston with his original Thor audition.

Wearing a sleeveless shirt and wielding a prop hammer in the video, the actor growled, “You chose this.”

But of course the filmmakers chose Chris Hemsworth to play Thor.

“I think we can all agree that they cast the right actor,” Hiddleston said.

Watch Hiddleston’s superheroic tryout above (at the 1:25 mark) or check out the whole interview and learn about Hiddleston’s Loki project with Disney+ and his role in the stage play “Betrayal.”