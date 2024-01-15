Tom Holland is letting the world know that he is “absolutely not” calling it quits with his longtime girlfriend, Zendaya.
After breakup rumors began swirling earlier this month, the Marvel star was stopped by a TMZ photographer over the weekend who asked him if he and the “Euphoria” actor had actually split up.
“No, absolutely not,” Holland sternly replied.
Zendaya has not yet publicly addressed the gossip.
The hearsay about the pair parting ways kicked off after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the “Challengers” star had unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Holland.
She reportedly went on an unfollowing spree two days after she shared an official poster for the upcoming sports-romance film directed by Luca Guadagnino, according to Teen Vogue.
Zendaya hasn’t opened up about why she started a clean slate on Instagram, but it could have something to do with her upcoming starring roles in “Dune: Part 2” and “Challengers,” which are both set to release this year.
Zendaya and Holland have largely kept their relationship under wraps since first being romantically linked in 2021 after the two “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars were spotted smooching off set.
Back in July, Holland called his relationship with Zendaya “the thing I keep most sacred” while appearing on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast.”
“I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible, we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple,” he said at the time.