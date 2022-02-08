Actor Tom Holland might’ve gotten a little better about avoiding spoilers when talking up his role as Spider-Man. But studio bosses still aren’t thrilled with how he pitched the latest film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which he had been describing as “emotional” and “brutal.”

“I actually got in trouble on the press tour,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter. “I got a phone call from some people at the studio, saying, ‘Stop saying the movie is brutal! Stop saying the movie is emotional! It doesn’t sell the movie!’”

Holland said he was just trying to be honest with the fans:

“And I was like, ‘But it is! This is the most emotional superhero movie that’s ever been made.’ And they were like, ‘We want people to understand how fun it is.’ And I was like, ‘It is fun, but it’s also kind of heartbreaking.’ So I had to sort of change track on how I was promoting the movie, but I’m glad I gave at least some people some warning.”

Holland has something of a reputation for saying just a little too much, especially about his Marvel films, to the point where frequent cast-mate Benedict Cumberbatch (a.k.a. Doctor Strange) has had to stage interventions:

Looper has even created a recap of Holland’s history of spoilers.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has dominated the box office like no other film in the nearly two years since the first coronavirus pandemic closures left many theaters shuttered and sent films intended for the cinema straight to streaming.