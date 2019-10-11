“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland revealed his new buzz cut on social media this week, setting off a slew of comparisons about his appearance.

But his resemblance to a “Stranger Things” character stood out. Many Twitter users wrote that Holland’s new haircut makes him look just like Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven in her shorn-lock days.

Holland’s altered look is for “Cherry,” a movie he’s filming about an Army medic with PTSD who becomes a bank robber, according to outlets.

Check out the hair-raising reactions and other comparisons here:

I swear to god Tom Holland looks like eleven for stranger things pic.twitter.com/BUV6PqSD1X — Defy Dean🎃 (@DeanMagganas) October 11, 2019

Tom Holland now looks exactly like Eleven in Stranger Things S1 .. seriously @TomHolland1996 #TomHolland pic.twitter.com/vkIJQ2WX5p — G.S RANA (@Ranabe4u) October 11, 2019

Tom Holland looks like Eleven.

Tom Holland looks like Eminem.

So using this logic

Eminem looks like Eleven. pic.twitter.com/MQptoq3Vkk — prince lord (@fartfaceboy) October 10, 2019

tom holland’s new haircut is giving me major eleven from stranger things vibes — Summer🌹 (@lyfeofsummer) October 10, 2019

@TomHolland1996 you going as eleven this year for Halloween Tom? pic.twitter.com/FlD9zgN0bC — Sega Kuro (@gavin158) October 11, 2019

Tom Holland without fluffy hair looks like Jamie Bell’s unofficial little brother, not Eminem and definitely not Eleven lol — Layla (@LayzSlayz) October 10, 2019

SURPRISE! Tom holland is gonna play the adult version of eleven and ya'll just did not see that coming eh? — rae : UNF Spree📌 (@wandamaximoopf) October 9, 2019