Tom Holland's New Buzz Cut Makes Him Look Like Eleven, Twitter Users Say

The "Spider-Man" star's new 'do for a movie sparked many hair-raising comparisons, but this one stood out.

“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland revealed his new buzz cut on social media this week, setting off a slew of comparisons about his appearance.

But his resemblance to a “Stranger Things” character stood out. Many Twitter users wrote that Holland’s new haircut makes him look just like Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven in her shorn-lock days.

Holland’s altered look is for “Cherry,” a movie he’s filming about an Army medic with PTSD who becomes a bank robber, according to outlets.

Check out the hair-raising reactions and other comparisons here: 

