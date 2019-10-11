“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland revealed his new buzz cut on social media this week, setting off a slew of comparisons about his appearance.
But his resemblance to a “Stranger Things” character stood out. Many Twitter users wrote that Holland’s new haircut makes him look just like Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven in her shorn-lock days.
Holland’s altered look is for “Cherry,” a movie he’s filming about an Army medic with PTSD who becomes a bank robber, according to outlets.
Check out the hair-raising reactions and other comparisons here:
