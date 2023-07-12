Tom Holland Gets Real About Hollywood — And Why He Doesn't Like It

Hollywood megastar Tom Holland is getting candid about why the entertainment business “scares” him.

“I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood,” he said during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “It is not for me. The business really scares me.”

“I understand that I’m a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible,” Holland added.

He said he’s been good about “not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype.” Instead, the actor said he tries “to focus on what makes me happy,” which he says is family, friends, carpentry, golf and a charity that his mother runs.

“I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves,” Holland said. “And I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

One of the other areas of his life that Holland protects is his relationship with fellow Hollywood star Zendaya. The “Spider-Man” co-stars, who have been linked since 2016, rarely share anything about their private lives.

“My relationship is the thing that I keep most sacred,” he told Shetty. “I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple.”

Holland previously spoke about his need for privacy in his relationship with Zendaya after photos were taken in 2021 of the pair kissing in a car, seemingly confirming they were together.