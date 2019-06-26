The Way Tom Holland Drinks Water In His Spider-Man Costume Is Weird But Genius

It’s hard to believe your eyes when you see how Tom Holland drinks water in his Spider-Man costume.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star spoke with Entertainment Tonight last week about the unique way he hydrates while he’s on set — and it’s … something.

We’ll just go ahead and let Holland explain this:

Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off. They come off, ’cause they’re glass, and obviously, the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in. And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there’s a little thing I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle.

That’s right, Spider-Man basically needs to drink out of one of his eyes.

It looks a little like this:

Sony Pictures/Entertainment Tonight Tom Holland drinking through his eye.

Holland also admitted that he uses the odd tactic to eat snacks.

“What I found out is that if I push the mask forward,” he said, “I can now squeeze gum and stuff down the eyehole. I’ve had a Kit Kat in the suit now.”

And although all of this is weirdly hilarious, during the same interview, Holland’s “Spider-Man” co-star Zendaya (whom he is probably not dating and has never vacationed with, OK?!) recalled one moment when a little kid caught Holland drinking from his eye while he was in his Spider-Man costume.

Holland’s response to the anecdote is pretty priceless: “[He was] like, ‘You’re ruining the magic for me.’”