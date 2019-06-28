Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal turned a night on the red carpet into “A Night at the Roxbury.”

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” stars showed up at the Hollywood premiere apparently dressed like Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan’s “Roxbury Guys” from “Saturday Night Live” and the 1998 film.

Many noticed the resemblance on Thursday after Wednesday’s screening.

That is some seriously funny cosplay if that was their intention. There are a few differences between the Marvel movie pair and the nightclub knuckleheads of yore. But, damn, those outfits are really close. And fans loved it.

Please tell me this was planned... pic.twitter.com/XgzcUqg4vU — Angelica (@BubblyMediaGirl) June 28, 2019

What is Love? Spidey don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me, no more. — John Trumbull (@TrumbullComic) June 28, 2019