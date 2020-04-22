Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel's Son As Spider-Man For His Birthday

For those worried about the new Marvel movies being delayed, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” just turned into “Spider-Man: Stuck At Home.”

“Hey, Billy, it’s nice to meet you,” Holland said in his Spider-Man American accent. “My name’s Peter Parker. I live in Queens, New York.”

Billy, who is only 3, seems to get shy pretty quickly. (Who wouldn’t? It’s Spider-Man.) But Holland is sweet with him and Kimmel’s 5-year-old daughter, Jane, and he even hung around to sing happy birthday.

It’s everything you would want out of a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, because with great power comes an even better birthday surprise.