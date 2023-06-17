Tom Holland Reflects On 'Lasting Impact' Of His Iconic 'Lip Sync Battle' Performance

“I don’t give a fuck. I’ve grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible,” he said, referring to his days as a West End child star in London. “I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking. I was just like, ‘Yeah, fuck it, I’ll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That’ll be really fun. I don’t care.’”

Pablo Cuadra / WireImage