Tom Holland Saves Fan From Being Crushed By Autograph Seekers

Tom Holland only plays Spider-Man in the movies, but he’s a real-life superhero to one woman who feared being crushed by autograph-seekers.
The actor was in New York on Monday promoting “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” when a crowd gathered around him asking him to sign posters and other memorabilia, according to the New York Post.
One fan, who goes by @namelesscass on Twitter, said the massive horde around her made her nervous and caused a panic attack.
Luckily, the actor came to her aid when the crowds around her came a little too close for comfort.
She said on Twitter that Holland threatened to throw down the posters he was being asked to sign unless people stopped pushing her.
And he was a man of his word, she said.
The actor didn’t just stop there. Like a true hero, Holland made sure the woman was safe. He told her, “It’s OK. I got you. I got you.”
Although the woman is grateful for Holland’s kindness, she does have one regret: “My dumbass didn’t even get a pic...”
HuffPost reached out to the woman, who did not immediately respond.
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” opens in theaters July 2.