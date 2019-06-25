Tom Holland Saves Fan From Being Crushed By Autograph Seekers

Tom Holland only plays Spider-Man in the movies, but he’s a real-life superhero to one woman who feared being crushed by autograph-seekers.

The actor was in New York on Monday promoting “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” when a crowd gathered around him asking him to sign posters and other memorabilia, according to the New York Post.

One fan, who goes by @namelesscass on Twitter, said the massive horde around her made her nervous and caused a panic attack.

Luckily, the actor came to her aid when the crowds around her came a little too close for comfort.

She said on Twitter that Holland threatened to throw down the posters he was being asked to sign unless people stopped pushing her.

TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE HE SAID “IM GONNA THROW YOUR SHIT ON THR GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER” then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT? — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

And he was a man of his word, she said.

HE REALLY THREW ALL THE SHIT TOO FLABDKSB pic.twitter.com/zgLjtWmRYx — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

By risked it all I meant he literally reached through the crowd as the barricade was like tipping and snatched the posters cksbdk like he risked HIS safety to help me — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

The actor didn’t just stop there. Like a true hero, Holland made sure the woman was safe. He told her, “It’s OK. I got you. I got you.”

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen....my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

Although the woman is grateful for Holland’s kindness, she does have one regret: “My dumbass didn’t even get a pic...”

I’ll post the video when I get service but my dumbass didn’t even get a pic but like he calmed me down cause I was legitimately shaking and risked it all for me so I’m happy asf — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

HuffPost reached out to the woman, who did not immediately respond.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” opens in theaters July 2.