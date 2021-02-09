Tom Holland Tries His Best To Deny Major 'Spider-Man 3' Rumors

For weeks, stories have swirled claiming the former Peter Parkers — Andrew Garfield and Maguire — would be appearing alongside Holland in Marvel’s upcoming “Spider-Man” film. Talking to Esquire in a new interview, Holland did his best to shoot it down.

Esquire reports the actor “firmly” denied it, saying, “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film.”

And while that seems like a hard no, he added a caveat, “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

Holland has been known for spoiling Marvel secrets, supposedly even letting his “Avengers: Infinity War” death slip to a whole theater right before they watched the movie. So it’s not entirely out of the question for Marvel to keep him in the dark.

But this is a big secret to keep, and the stories of the former Spider-Men showing up in the film have seemingly moved beyond mere rumor. In December, Collider reported that all three Peter Parkers would appear, pending deals being made.

Perhaps Holland is telling the truth, and neither Garfield nor Maguire will appear in the new movie. Or maybe the actor has been caught in a web of lies.

