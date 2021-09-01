Tom Holland And Zendaya Go Instagram Official With Sweet Birthday Post: 'My MJ'

Call it Spider-swooning or expert promotion for their forthcoming blockbuster together: Tom Holland and Zendaya are going Instagram official after months of speculation about their off-screen romance.

Considering Holland hasn’t exactly been good at keeping secrets, it was only natural that he would be the one to bring the world into their ― up until this point ― very private relationship.

On Wednesday morning, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star rang in Zendaya’s 25th birthday with a cute snapshot of the pair looking very much like a couple behind the scenes on set.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” wrote Holland, referencing her character in the film franchise who goes by the name Michelle Jones. “Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

In the photo, taken by Zendaya herself in what looks like a dressing room, the former Disney Channel star rests her head on Holland, who dons full Spidey regalia including some movie-magic cuts and scratches.