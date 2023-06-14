Tom Holland's Nod To His Relationship With Zendaya Will Make You Swoon

Tom Holland recently referenced his relationship with Zendaya, and our hearts are exploding.

During an interview with BuzzFeed published on Tuesday, the “Crowded Room” actor sweetly nodded to his relationship with his former “Spider-Man” co-star, saying he is “in love.” (BuzzFeed and HuffPost share a parent company, BuzzFeed Inc.)

Holland was asked about the secret to his “rizz” — that is, serious game or impressive swag when dating. (Think “charisma.”) But the actor declared he has no use for such a quality.

“I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz,” he said. “I don’t know, I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work.”

He continued: “So long game... probably making a movie with each other, definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

“I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz,” the actor added.

Holland, was of course, alluding to his love story with two-time Emmy winner Zendaya. She and Holland played the teenage couple Michelle Jones-Watson and Peter Parker in three “Spider-Man” movies, most recently in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Fans of Zendaya and Holland, who are famously private about their love life, have been invested in their off-screen romance for years.

In 2021, paparazzi took photos of the two kissing in a car while stopped at a traffic light in Los Angeles.

Months later, Holland and Zendaya both spoke out about the photos in a profile for GQ. The British star said he and Zendaya felt “robbed of our privacy.”

“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” said Zendaya, a native of Oakland, California. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

The couple has since made more public declarations of their love.

In September 2022, Zendaya told E! News that Holland was the first person she texted after her historic second win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria.”

