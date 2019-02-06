Former ICE Director Tells Fox News Trump May Be 'Greatest' President Of Our Generation

A former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the Trump administration told Fox viewers he believes President Donald Trump is someday “going to be recognized as one of the greatest presidents of our generation, if not the greatest.”

On Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends,” hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade sat with the former acting director, Tom Homan, who was brought on in June as a Fox News contributor. In a discussion about Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, Homan said that Trump showed he’s a “great leader.”

“One of the things that makes him a great leader is that he has went down to that border... [House Speaker] Nancy [Pelosi] and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck [Schumer] never went down there,” Homan said.

“When all is said and done, maybe a decade from now,” he told the hosts, “President Trump is going to be recognized as one of the greatest presidents of our generation, if not the greatest, because he’s a great leader, he’s done more to protect this country ― he’s done more in the last two years than most presidents have done in eight. You can’t deny that. That’s a stone-cold fact.”

Fox's Tom Homan predicts that "maybe a decade from now, President Trump is going to be recognized as one of the greatest presidents of our generation, if not the greatest." pic.twitter.com/KCRal0CUaC — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 6, 2019

Prior to the State of the Union, Homan was one of about 15 surrogates who met with Trump, alongside the likes of former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former White House communications director Jason Miller, and pro-Trump commentators Jeffrey Lord and Paris Dennard.

The meeting involved discussions of what Trump would mention in his address, including the idea of “unity” and efforts to get member countries to pay more for NATO, according to The Washington Post. The publication reported that Trump only stayed in the meeting for a few minutes.