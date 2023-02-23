Michigan State's Tom Izzo: Can Politicians Be On 'The Same Side' After Shooting?

The coach has put his emotions on display in recent days and got teary eyed following his team’s 80-65 win on Tuesday, the Spartans’ first victory since the deadly school shooting last week.

Advertisement

Izzo also revealed that his son, Spartans guard Steven Izzo, was on campus and near the Michigan State University Union – one of the shooting’s sites – around the time of the tragedy.

An emotional Tom Izzo walking off the court tonight after Michigan State's 80-65. Hugs with Alan Haller and Mel Tucker. pic.twitter.com/80o7ROfO0q — Thomas Cook (@thomas_cook11) February 22, 2023

Izzo joined Stephen A. Smith’s podcast on Monday as he looked back at the team’s game against the University of Michigan Wolverines last week, which marked the first game the team played since the deadly shooting.

Michigan fans at the game wore shirts to show their solidarity with their rivals and Izzo’s team received a standing ovation as they warmed up on the court, ESPN reported.

Advertisement

Izzo noted how the usual “hateful” rivalry was dulled by Michigan’s – and its head coach Juwan Howard’s – care and support before he suggested how the rest of the country could unite, as well.

“I told Juwan after I said, ‘man, we should get our athletic directors and presidents together and send them to Washington. Maybe we could get the Democrats and Republicans on the same side cause if Michigan and Michigan State can be on the same side on something like this, why can’t the rest of our country?’” Izzo asked.