The family of stricken actor Tom Sizemore is making an “end of life” decision for the “Saving Private Ryan” star after he suffered a brain aneurysm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sizemore has been in a coma at a Los Angeles-area hospital since the Feb. 19 emergency at his home. The staff has determined there is no chance for recovery, prompting the family’s choice, THR reported on Monday.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision,” spokesperson Charles Lago said in a statement to the outlet. The “family is now deciding end-of-life matters.”

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received,” Lago added. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore, 61, appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning World War II movie “Saving Private Ryan” and also played prominent roles in Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers” and Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down.”

His life off-screen has been marred by arrests involving domestic abuse and drugs.

Doctors determined that Tom Sizemore, pictured at a movie premiere in 2022, has no chance of recovery. Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images