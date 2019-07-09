Tom Steyer Is Running For President After All

Matthew Putney / Reuters Tom Steyer has announced he is entering the 2020 presidential race after initially saying he would not run.

Billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Tom Steyer is officially adding his name to the list of 2020 candidates after initially announcing that he would not run.

The prominent environmentalist, who has also spearheaded a massive campaign to impeach President Donald Trump, said he would not be running during a trip to Iowa in January.

At the time of that decision, Steyer said that he was satisfied with the current field of Democratic contenders, particularly Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for her take on the economy and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee for his focus on climate change, Politico reported.

Steyer said he would instead return his focus to his anti-Trump organization, Need to Impeach, into which he’s invested millions.

Recent reports leading up to Steyer’s presidential announcement, however, said he now believes he can do better than other Democratic candidates and could successfully challenge Trump on both the economy and the environment. This decision took into account Inslee’s extremely low poll numbers, the Atlantic reported, citing several sources close to Steyer.

This is the first time that Steyer has entered a race for political office, though he previously considered running for governor of California in 2018 and the Senate in 2016.

There are more than 20 Democratic candidates in the race for the White House. Recent polls place former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Warren in the top three slots.