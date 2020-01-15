Twitter Users Totally Relate To Tom Steyer's Awkward 'Hi, Bernie' Intrusion

Warren: “I think you called me a liar on national TV?”

Sanders: “Let’s not do it right now. You want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.

Warren: “Anytime.”

Sanders: “You called me a liar. You told me ... Alright, let’s not do it now.”

Steyer: “I don’t want to get in the middle. I just want to say hi, Bernie.”

Sanders: “Yeah, good, OK.”

Steyer: “It was a treat to see you.”