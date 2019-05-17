Tomi Lahren Warns 'Too Restrictive' Alabama Abortion Ban 'Doesn't Save Life'

Conservative pundit and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Thursday spoke out against Alabama’s near-total abortion ban, calling it “too restrictive” and warning it wouldn’t stop women from seeking out the procedure.

“It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries,” she tweeted. “You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!”

Lahren, who has a history of pushing Islamophobic rhetoric, promoting nativism and bashing “snowflake” liberals, has distinguished herself from other conservative pundits by supporting women’s right to choose and standing against government restrictions on abortion.

“If you think banning abortion with no exception for rape or incest will stop women from terminating pregnancy, you’re not being honest with yourself,” Lahren tweeted after Canadian far-right commentator Faith Goldy said there was “nothing ‘dangerous’ about Christ & placing a quarter between your knees.”

“P.S. you’re not God so don’t you dare evaluate my Christian faith based on your moral superiority complex,” Lahren wrote.

P.S. you’re not God so don’t you dare evaluate my Christian faith based on your moral superiority complex. https://t.co/TUbRPqudkm — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 16, 2019

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Wednesday signed the abortion bill into law. It criminalizes the procedure unless the pregnant woman’s life is at risk, and it does not make exceptions for victims of incest or rape. However, the law would not go into effect for another six months, and legal challenges could further delay or block its implementation.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said the next day that the ban was “irresponsible” and “shameful,” stating it is also “unconstitutional as it stands right now,” The Associated Press reported.

The legislation has sparked a firestorm of backlash from both sides of the aisle, including from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who said Thursday that the ban “goes further than I believe” when it comes to its lack of exceptions.

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Friday demanded Congress codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision affirming that women have a constitutional right to access legal abortions.