Fox News' Tomi Lahren Says 'Left' Supporters of Rep. Ilhan Omar Back 'Stoning' Gays

Fox News host Toni Lahren triggered a Twitter storm Monday when she claimed supporters of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) back “stoning gays” because they’re “tolerant” of Islamic Sharia.
The perspective isn’t far off from the one that got Fox News host Jeanine Pirro bounced off the air for weeks. Pirro said Omar’s hijab “may be antithetical” to the Constitution, even though the Constitution protects free expression of religion. Pirro wondered if Omar’s hijab was “indicative of her adherence to Sharia law” and not America.
Omar strongly supports gay rights — and America ― and has never suggested she’s in favor of stoning anyone.
Lahren’s vicious, head-scratching, attack adds to the Islamaphobic anti-Omar hate campaign led by Fox News personalities and President Donald Trump.
People on Twitter poked holes in Lahren’s claim.