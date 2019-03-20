Tomi Lahren Says 'Liberal Indoctrination' Starts In Elementary School

Noting a poll in which the majority of respondents rejected Pelosi’s endorsement of lowering the minimum voting age to 16, “Fox & Friends” guest co-host Jedediah Bila asked Lahren if Democrats were backing unpopular issues. The host from the Fox Nation streaming service answered in the affirmative and used the occasion for her eyebrow-raising take on education.

Lahren said Democrats “are very well aware that the liberal indoctrination starts at a very young age. Whereas it used to start in college, now it starts in elementary school, middle school, high school. And they want to capture those kids very early. So again, this is just another way for them to pad their voting bloc.”

She added: “It sounds good. It sounds like a great talking point. It gets young people really energized. But at the end of the day, it’s just the Democrats doing what they can to try to win an election which they can’t do unless they change the rules.”